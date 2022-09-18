Mourinho never tells me 'well done' at Roma & Dybala is 'as good as he is on FIFA', says Abraham

Tammy Abraham has claimed that Roma boss Jose Mourinho never tells him "well done" while joking that Paulo Dybala is "as good as he is on FIFA".

Mourinho doesn't praise Abraham

Abraham hails him as one of the best

Says Dybala plays like in a video game

WHAT HAPPENED? Abraham has thrived in Italy since taking a leap and joining Roma from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. He scored 27 goals in all competitions last campaign as the Giallorossi won the inaugural Europa Conference League under Mourinho, who is also overseeing the team's bright start to 2022-23, and Abraham has now offered an insight into how he keeps the squad motivated.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Abraham said: "He is one of the best for man-management. He knows how to speak to players, the best way to deal with each one. In my case, he never tells me how well I am doing. At half-time, I never get a 'Well done' even though in the back of my mind I am thinking, 'You know I'm playing well'. He always wants you to do better."

The England international added on the instant impact former Juventus star Dybala has had at Roma: "He's talented. As good as he is on FIFA. He brings leadership qualities as well even though he looks like he's 12 years old! He's got that experience of winning trophies at Juve which is what we needed. It's good for me personally, we are building that partnership."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Abraham has helped Roma win four of their six opening Serie A games to land in fifth place, and one of their two Europa League matches, beating HJK after a disappointing defeat on Matchday 1 to Ludogorets.

WHAT NEXT FOR ABRAHAM? With the World Cup around the corner, Abraham will be looking to impress Gareth Southgate in the upcoming international break. Before linking up with the England squad for Nations League duties, the striker is due back in Serie A action with Roma against Atalanta on Sunday.