Mourinho mocks La Liga's decision and reveals an impossible dream in the Barcelona and Atletico clash

José Mourinho has admitted his fear of Real Madrid's trip to the Mestalla, underlining the scale of the challenge given his side's circumstances after a draining clash with AEK Athens in Greece.

Mourinho said, during the press conference for the Valencia match: "This match is one of the toughest matches in the entire Spanish league."

The Portuguese went further: "Valencia's coach is extremely difficult, he has great experience, he knows what he wants, and he has a clear philosophy in working with teams, so it will be a very difficult match. I feel afraid of tomorrow's match, and I mean afraid in quotation marks."

His warning tied into the tension between his players' need for rest and their duty to report for international action during the upcoming break. "The national team is not my problem, and it does not worry me at all that a player has the honour of representing his country," he explained. "The problem for me is tomorrow's match, against a team that is ready, has had a full week to prepare for the encounter, and is led by a coach who is not worried about the way his team will play."

Staying at the training ground: a sarcastic criticism of La Liga

Mourinho also revealed the lengths he went to in order to get his players fit again after the return from Greece. "We arrived at three in the morning, but we stayed at Valdebebas, and no player went home, in order to get two extra hours of sleep," he said.

On their physical state, he was upbeat: "The indicators that reached me are positive, and there is no need to overdramatise things."

That question about rest handed the Portuguese the chance to take a swipe at the Spanish league over the Saturday kick-off. "Konaté and Huijsen will play tomorrow," he said. "And thanks to the decision to hold the match on Saturday, the players who will join their national teams will be in a refreshed state, and I will give them a day to rest."

Valverde: a captain of a special kind

Real Madrid came back from Athens with fresh belief in Fede Valverde's versatility, his knack for adding value across a range of positions and his growth as a leader and captain.

Mourinho said of the player: "I cannot compare him to what he was last season, because I did not know him then. He is a wonderful professional, a friend to his teammates, and he does not need to be a present voice every second, but he is always there as a role model for everyone. Being given the captain's armband officially has granted him a sense of responsibility, because carrying the captain's armband of Real Madrid is not an easy matter."

An impossible dream

Atlético Madrid face Barcelona in a clash that could shape the race at the top, and Mourinho's verdict was blunt. "I hope both teams lose," he said.

His position on cancelling the round after the death of Jesús de Miguel

Reporters also put to Mourinho whether the round's matches should be called off following the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel.

"According to the information that reached me, there will be a beautiful tribute ceremony, and I see that this matter carries an important significance," the Portuguese said. "If it were possible to speak with Jesús and put the question to him, that would be the ideal decision, but since that is impossible, only his family and teammates can answer what Jesús would have preferred, and whether he wanted football matches not to be held, or to be remembered through a beautiful and comprehensive tribute from the whole of Spanish football."