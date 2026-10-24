José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has spoken about tomorrow's clash with Barcelona in the 10th round of the Spanish league.

Mourinho said, at the match's press conference: "We are going through a good period, we are playing well and scoring goals, but what we did before counts for nothing in the Clásico, and it will have no impact. It's a completely different match."

On lessons from Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to Paris, he added: "I don't think losing one match will change the team's psychological state or its level of self-confidence. Likewise, it wouldn't have changed my own situation either if we had lost to Leipzig 4-1."

Would he set a special plan to stop Lamine Yamal? Mourinho replied: "All of Barcelona's players are good, and the same applies to Real Madrid. He is a great player, and great players must be respected. But there is a difference between respecting an opponent and changing plans, tactical structures and abandoning your identity. We won't do that, neither against him nor against any other player who has this exceptional quality."

Asked by a journalist for his opinion on Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, the "Special One" responded: "I don't understand questions related to opponents. He is a great manager and he does excellent work. What do you want me to say?"