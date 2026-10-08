José Mourinho has revealed his tongue-in-cheek frustration with his Real Madrid predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian now in charge of Brazil.

Spanish outlet AS picked up Mourinho's comments from an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

Mourinho said: "Ancelotti is wonderful. He wanted to talk to Vinícius, he wanted to know how Rodrygo was doing, how his level was developing, and how Militão's development was going."

"Endrick was injured too at that time, and he asked me for permission to come here," he continued. "But you're crazy, Carlo! But that's also who Carlo is."

Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

Then came the joke. "Carlo, I've had enough of you. Every day I walk down the corridor and I find pictures of Ancelotti here and there. I really have had enough of you."

Turning to his former club Roma, he said: "Leaving broke my heart. There is not, and there will never be, a single word from me against Roma or the club's owner. When I leave, I leave with a clear conscience and with the feeling that it will always be my home."

"On the day I arrived, thousands of people were there to welcome me, even though I hadn't done anything yet," he explained. "I don't deserve it, but that's Roma."

His pride in the connection ran deep. "I fought for the fans, I gave everything I had, and we won a title like the UEFA Europa Conference League, a title of enormous importance for a club that doesn't achieve many victories and titles."

Next Wednesday brings a Champions League return to Roma, and Mourinho knows it will test him. "I have to prepare myself mentally, because it will be the first time I go there without the support of the Giallorossi fans. I don't expect chants or banners, but a lot of respect."