Mourinho gives the green light to sign Arsenal star

Portugal's José Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, has given the green light for Los Blancos to sign one of Arsenal's stars during the current summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi has forced his way back into Real Madrid's plans this summer.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with the Bernabeu last summer, just as Xabi Alonso took the reins, only to end up at Arsenal instead.

His name is back on the table at Los Blancos now, and especially so after Rodri turned down a move to the Spanish capital.

Mourinho, according to the newspaper, has told Real Madrid to go and get him.

Arsenal are open to letting Zubimendi leave if the right offer lands. The Gunners paid 65 million euros to sign him last year, so any bid would need to top that figure.

Zubimendi's representatives are weighing up the situation of a player who has lost much of his standing in the Arsenal side, and they are sounding out a possible exit.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is still pushing for a creative midfielder and has approved the deal. Two things stand in the way. First, Arsenal's asking price. Above all, though, one of Real Madrid's current squad has to go, with the club already clear that there will be no further signings unless someone leaves.