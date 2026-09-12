José Mourinho has led Real Madrid to a remarkable milestone in LaLiga after just five matches.

Los Blancos hosted Rayo Vallecano on Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the fifth round of the Spanish top flight.

The hosts were sensational in the first half. They went into the break three goals to the good through Kylian Mbappé, Álvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham.

That marked the second time Real Madrid have gone in at half-time three goals up this season, having done the same against Málaga in the third round.

According to Opta, Los Blancos have already matched their entire tally from last season under Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa, when they led by three at the break just twice.

Mourinho's side are chasing the LaLiga title they surrendered to arch-rivals Barcelona in each of the last two seasons. They sit top of the table on 12 points, ahead of Sunday evening's clash with Levante.