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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has delivered good news on his French player Ferland Mendy ahead of the clash with Deportivo Alavés, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday 14 of La Liga.

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Mourinho told his pre-match press conference, as reported by Marca: "Mendy will be on the bench tomorrow, and if he is on the bench, that means he is able to play."

The Portuguese coach added: "We have three players at left-back, but Mendy's return is very good news for everyone."

Illness has hit two others: "Alexander-Arnold will not be available for the Alavés game because he is ill. Rodrygo Goes has reached a fairly good stage, but he is ill as well. And we want to keep the sick players away from the rest of the group."

Real Madrid star's new mentality

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Mourinho praised Rodrygo's attitude: "But Rodrygo Goes is working very hard and he has changed his mentality. At the start, he seemed to me as if he had got used to being injured and had adapted to it, but now he is working hard."

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He ruled out a quick return, though: "I don't expect Rodrygo to play against Arsenal in the Champions League, and I don't see him playing in La Liga games before the end of the year, but he has exceptional quality and he will be an extra option in a wonderful squad full of special players."

Asked about the elections in Spain, Mourinho laughed off the question: "We won't have any training on Sunday. We don't have Spanish players. We only have three or four."

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Vinicius's status at Real Madrid

On Vinicius, he was blunt: "Vinicius's status within the team? That's their problem, not mine. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have the same status as all the players. And if one of them sits on the bench one day, that's what happens, because the collective goal comes before the individual goal."

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Mourinho insisted: "I understand your question, but the fact that Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham get so many minutes, and have only been on the bench once, in the case of the English player, is not down to their status but to their level, which is clearly above what the others produce. That is what makes the difference."

He pointed to his goalkeepers as proof: "We have Thibaut Courtois, who makes a huge difference, and that's why he has played in every game except one, when he was ill. And the goalkeeper who played in his place, Lunin, performed perfectly and was decisive."

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Winter window chaos

Mourinho was clear on the transfer window: "We still have two months before the big chaos that comes with the transfer market, and I don't want any player to arrive or any player to leave. I don't want any transfer news."

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He accepted the blame for his side's starts: "Going at full strength from the start? The responsibility is mine, of course. But we have already started some games very well, and there are games we have wrapped up within 30 minutes."

He added: "Reaching perfection in starting games well and finishing them even better is a process that takes time. We have been here for five months, and what we lack is consistency and the ability to start well."

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Then came a story from the dressing room: "I asked two of the players to try to understand what is happening, and their answer was very funny. They told me that if they started games well, I would get bored on the bench."