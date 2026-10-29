Real Madrid's young defender Dean Huijsen needed another big night to silence the doubters. Nobody questioned his quality on the ball or his potential to become one of Europe's best defenders. His displays in a few decisive matches, though, had raised concerns.

The recent derby against Atletico Madrid and several Clasico encounters sharpened those doubts. He finally dispelled them at the Camp Nou last Sunday. There the centre-back delivered an exceptional performance and proved he is ready to compete at the toughest levels, according to the newspaper "Marca"

Many rated Huijsen among Real Madrid's standout players in the 2-1 win over Barcelona. His strength in duels, his decisiveness in defence and his concentration across the ninety minutes gave coach Jose Mourinho exactly what he had been looking for. It was a complete match, the kind that boosts a centre-back's confidence and changes how he is perceived.

Huijsen tears down the wall of doubt

The numbers back it up. Huijsen finished with 10 clearances, 16 defensive interventions and 4 interceptions. With Barcelona pressing heavily on several occasions, the Spanish defender held his position, timed his interventions well and acted firmly when needed.

He also completed 37 of his 45 passes, an accuracy rate of 83%, seven of them line-breaking. That showed his contribution to building attacks, another area in which he excelled.

Defending was only part of his job. His ability to start attacks smoothly let Real Madrid find solutions when Barcelona's press disrupted their passing. He knew when to play short and when to look for an alternative way to break through the opponent's first line, giving the team some respite during spells of intense pressure.

That combination of defensive solidity and composure on the ball explains why this was more than just a good defensive night.

His history makes the point land harder. The difficulties he faced at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2025 and 2026 had raised doubts about his performances on the biggest stages.

Add in the ups and downs of the previous season, which denied him the consistency expected when he joined Real Madrid and ultimately cost him a place in the 2026 World Cup squad.

Mourinho's role

Jose Mourinho has played a pivotal role in his development. The Portuguese coach has helped the centre-back find solidity and defensive strength without losing the qualities that make him distinctive going forward. Huijsen looks more in tune with a system that demands high concentration, great intensity and the ability to compete in every attack. He still has room to improve, but he has begun to turn his ability into a more consistent and complete performance.

His current level strengthens his standing in Real Madrid's defence. With Eder Militao nearing the end of his recovery and physical fitness, the pairing of Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen stands out as Mourinho's preferred option. The Clasico proved that choice right and handed a major morale boost to the Spaniard, who found a chance to cement his place during this decisive stage of the season.