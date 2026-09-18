Nearly five months out, and José Mourinho finally has the news he'd been waiting for at Valdebebas. Éder Militão is back in ball training. The Brazilian defensive rock has taken a decisive step towards an official return to the pitch.

Militão's recovery from a serious injury to the hamstrings of his left knee, the problem that sidelined him for so long, has taken a giant leap forward.

Real Madrid confirmed the news themselves. The centre-back has begun his rehabilitation programme with the ball, having limited himself in recent weeks to running and individual physical training on the grass.

A decisive development at Valdebebas

Training at the club's sports city saw Militão return to work with the ball as part of a special individual recovery plan.

The Brazilian trained separately alongside Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, the club explained, while the rest of the group began full preparations for the eagerly awaited derby against Atlético Madrid next Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Getting the ball back into his rehabilitation is the most important phase before the medical green light. Militão still needs to complete the endurance and contact stages before returning fully to group training.

A return Mourinho has been waiting for

For Mourinho, Militão's recovery is something of a lifeline. The Portuguese was forced to navigate a busy start to the season across La Liga and the Champions League without one of his most important defensive pillars, with a string of physical problems ripping through his backline.

Progress or not, Spanish newspaper "Sport" confirmed Militão will definitely play no part in Sunday's derby. Real Madrid are treating him with real caution to avoid any setback, and they won't rush him back.

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The priority now, projections suggest, is to have the Brazilian fully ready after the upcoming international break. That means physically and technically prepared for the pressure of the games ahead, and finally handing Mourinho the extra defensive options he'd badly missed.