Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, confirmed that his side are ready for the meeting with Sevilla, pointing to the difficulty of the game and stressing that he is not asking the club's board to complete any new signings.

Mourinho spoke during the press conference for the Sevilla match, in the ninth round of the Spanish league, about the condition of his players ahead of the game, saying: "The players are feeling tired, but they will not be tomorrow. Based on what I saw today in the medical department, I think they are suffering a little fatigue, but we will be in good shape tomorrow. We also have very good options if we decide to make changes and give the team more energy. Sevilla are a big team and they always compete strongly away from home. Luis Garcia is doing a great job. It will be a very difficult match, but we want to win."

Asked what he demands of a midfielder, the Real Madrid manager said: "I ask a midfielder to play the role of a midfielder. A player whose role is limited to defending is a midfielder with limited potential, and one whose role is limited to attacking is better off not playing in midfield. It is an extremely difficult position and it requires having many qualities, so it is hard to be a good midfielder."

Could Arda Guler operate in the depth of midfield? Mourinho said: "He works hard. I think you find it very difficult to give work the appreciation and praise it deserves. It seems that negative things always have an owner, while positive things are attributed to luck. Arda is a player with great talent, but he has not yet reached, and fortunately so, the stage of being a complete player. He has the qualities that allow him to play in different positions. I am very happy with him."

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Endrick came next. "I think sometimes we find it difficult to give those who do a good job the credit they deserve," Mourinho said. "You criticise harshly when things go badly. The credit goes to the young player who shone brightly and gave everything he had. The three goals that came from corners, and the way we won those corners, are two things that deserve praise. Within 10 minutes we won around 7 corners because we imposed overwhelming attacking pressure."

He added: "There are many players who deserve to play. We have more than 11 players who deserve to play, in fact the number reaches 15 or 16 players. Lunin deserves to play, and I am not joking. He is a player who works hard every day alongside the best goalkeeper in the world and keeps his positivity, even though he does not play. But I cannot field both goalkeepers together."

"The same applies to the other players," he continued. "I think we would all agree that the five players who came on from the bench and changed the course of the match deserve to play tomorrow, but what about the others? Does Diomande not deserve to play? Does Cucurella not deserve to play? Does Valverde not deserve to play? Does Mbappe not deserve to play? This is one of the difficult aspects of a coach's work."

Then came a dig at the press room. "My colleagues who coach teams with fewer resources will say that I am lucky. It is a paradox that it is both my good fortune and my misfortune at the same time to deal with journalists like you, because you make the task more difficult."

On the winter transfer window, Mourinho said: "Militao will be in the squad tomorrow. It is easy for me not to have to announce the squad list, because I am not asking to sign new players, and I am happy with the current group. The players are improving, especially when we get time and calm."

He added: "I have to develop the players' level, and I do not see it as my right to demand the signing of new players. I prefer to work with a short squad. If we want to bring in a player, then another player has to leave. If the club's board decide to study any move, we will assess it, but I will not take the initiative in asking to sign players. I do not want new players."

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Valverde's role in midfield drew a defence of his own decision-making. "I am here to take the decisions I believe are best for the team," Mourinho said. "I think the day will come when artificial intelligence and the surveys that teams will carry out determine the decisions, and the role of coaches will be limited to work on the pitch, but for now it is the coaches who take the decisions."

He explained: "The stubborn coach who does not accept opinions is a limited coach, with all due respect. I see that there are people who give their opinions because they love football, and others because it is part of their job, but those opinions do not outweigh my own analysis. On the other hand, the coach who constantly accepts the opinions of others is not necessarily a good coach."

He concluded: "I am open to the opinions of the members of my coaching staff. I can change my decisions, but I may do so based on my own analysis, not because of what others on the outside think. I can choose different directions," in reference to the Tchouameni and Valverde pairing. "A match contains many phases and fine details, and allowing five substitutions is an important factor for teams that have strong squads."



