Jose Mourinho has renewed his criticism of the Spanish Football Federation over the timing of Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension, with the Real Madrid manager arguing that telling the player just two hours before kick-off against Roma was anything but normal.

Real Madrid turned a deficit into a precious 4-3 win over Roma on Wednesday evening, lifting them to six points from their first two Champions League league-phase matches. Big tactical shifts shaped the night, and the first-half display left plenty of questions before Madrid found their balance after the break.

Minutes before the whistle, Mourinho had already voiced his astonishment at when the Vinicius punishment landed.

Afterwards, he made no secret of his objection, reaching for a striking phrase to cast doubt on what is going on behind the scenes.

"The cat is no longer hiding"

Mourinho kept returning to the four-match ban, asking why it was announced two hours before kick-off rather than held back.

The Portuguese told Spanish newspaper "AS": "Is it normal for a player to find out two hours before a match that he is going to be suspended for four games? There is no need to answer me. Is that normal? Could they not have announced the decision now or tomorrow morning? Did they have to do it while we were on our way to the stadium?"

Quoting a Portuguese saying, he added: "In Portuguese we say: the cat is hiding but its tail is showing. It seems to me that the cat is no longer hiding now. The cat is acting freely, and there are things happening without shame. It is acting freely."

His objection did not stop there. "Two hours before a match, a player at a Spanish club who contributed three points towards strengthening the standing of Spanish football, I do not see that as normal. But I am starting to consider it normal, because the cat is no longer hiding. What is the question?"

Then came the schedule. "At the very least, it shows a lack of respect. Playing in Athens on Wednesday evening, arriving in Madrid at five in the morning, then playing on Saturday in Valencia, during a week before the international break, does not seem to me to be innocent."

He added: "I do not believe the usual excuses, such as that the reason is television (broadcasting rights). I do not believe that. I have grown too old for that. As for the Vinicius story, and him finding out two hours before the match that he had been given a four-match suspension, Real Madrid fans are not stupid."

Mourinho takes responsibility for the first half

Turning to the game itself, Mourinho said Roma imposed a style unlike anything his side had studied beforehand, and that Madrid struggled to handle their opponents' attacking movements.

He said: "The opponent was difficult, they play in a way that is different from the football we are used to. And it is also very difficult for them to play with that tempo and that intensity for 90 minutes. They deserved to lead, although I did not like some of the goals we conceded. After that, we changed thanks to the great courage shown by the players."

He added: "It was a draw that would have been counted as a positive point. As for the win, it is extremely important. We have taken six points against two very difficult opponents, and we are in a good position."

Asked who carried the blame for the gulf between the two halves, Mourinho kept it short: "The first half was the manager's fault, the second half was the players' fault."

Back came the tactical detail. Roma surprised him with Soule's movement on the flank, which repeatedly handed Wesley chances to create a numerical advantage over Marc Cucurella.

He explained: "They surprised us by having Soule in an advanced position on the flank, which made it difficult for Cucurella to push up to face Wesley. Cucurella faced many situations in which it was two players against one."

His half-time adjustments, he said, helped Madrid regain their balance. He was less forgiving about the goal they shipped after the restart.

Why did Mourinho change his plan?

Mourinho defended his substitutions, arguing that no side could hold the same physical rhythm for 90 minutes against opponents playing with that ferocity.

He said: "I knew their energy would run out. It is impossible to play 90 minutes at the tempo they play at. I made the changes I believed I had to make."

He added: "If we had started the match with the eleven players who finished it, they would have scored five goals against us. It was impossible to hold out against a team with that intensity."

On the art of managing a game, the Real Madrid boss offered this: "There are different moments, and sometimes the manager is a fool because he thinks the wrong way, and other times he is very good because he thinks the right way."

No, he had not mapped out a route from 3-1 down to 4-3 up. But he knew changes were needed late on, pointing to the difficulty of some Roma players sticking with man-marking for a full match.

He said: "I will not say that I prepared everything in order to go from 3-1 to 4-3, but I did think that we had to change some things in the final minutes."

He added: "I told them it is very difficult for a player like Mancini to cope with man-marking for the whole match while on a yellow card. The way they play creates a lot of difficult situations."

The sarcasm arrived last: "When Hermoso's energy runs out, Endrick comes on. Give me some credit, I did something right."