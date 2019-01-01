Mount willing to go 'that extra mile' for Lampard after making step up to Chelsea first team

The English midfielder is aiming to reward the Blues boss for placing his faith in him at the start of the 2019-20 season

Mason Mount has expressed his gratitude towards Frank Lampard for granting him a prominent role in 's first team, with his focus now on helping the team fight for major honours.

Mount rose through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge before earning his first professional contract in 2017, but he was made to wait for his debut in the famous blue shirt.

The 20-year-old was sent out on loan for consecutive seasons to Vitesse and , with his stint at Pride Park spent under the tutelage of Lampard.

Both men reunited at Chelsea earlier this summer when Lampard was handed the managerial reigns and Mount has since emerged as a vital cog in his starting XI.

The international has scored three goals in seven Premier League outings, earning praise from fans and experts for his all-action performances and creativity in the final third of the pitch.

Mount showcased his unique skillset once again in the on Wednesday night, as Chelsea earned a 2-1 win away to in a Group H clash.

Mount has admitted that he is willing to go that "extra mile" for Lampard, with the Blues boss to thank for presenting him with the opportunity to step up to the first team.

"You want to give that extra mile for him," he told Sky Sports.

"Mentally you've got to be ready. It's a big step and just because you're a young player doing well it doesn't mean you're going to be ready for the first team. You've got to show the manager that you're ready."

Lampard has been unafraid to promote academy stars into his squad this season, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour also benefitting from his selection policy.

Mount is determined to be a Chelsea regular for years to come, with a huge pool of talent now emerging at the Bridge in the wake of a transfer ban which prevented the club from signing new players over the summer.

"You hear all this stuff about there is not going to be another academy player coming through, but now look at it," he added.

"There are numerous players coming through. Now it has happened I'm focused on working hard and playing as many games as I can."

Mount is eager to pick up his first piece of silverware with the Blues in the near future, playing alongside team-mates who have followed the same career path as him in west London.

"It's been a crazy first couple of months," the English ace continued.

"Sometimes it's quite strange on the training pitch or playing games looking across and seeing someone you've played with for so many years.

"Hopefully this year we can try to win a trophy and build on that in the next couple of years."

Next up for Chelsea is a crucial trip to in the Premier League on Sunday, before the second international break of the 2019-20 campaign takes effect.