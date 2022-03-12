'Most touches in the penalty box' - Can Liston Colaco fire ATK Mohun Bagan past Hyderabad FC?

Liston Colaco has been nothing short of sensational for ATK Mohun Bagan. With 11 goal contributions in 20 matches, the Goan has been one of the most influential players on the pitch.

The Mariners broke the bank to sign him from Hyderbad FC at the beginning of the season and Colaco has proved that he is worth every penny spent on him. His free-kick goal against Bengaluru FC is one of the tournament highlights, whereas his piledriver against FC Goa showcased his ability to score from distance. He has attempted 12 shots from outside the box in this season, with two of them finding the back of the net.

However, Colaco is equally handy inside the box. He has registered the most number of touches (89) in the opposition box and scored six goals from inside the box. So for almost every 15 touches, he scores a goal, which is a good conversion rate for a player who usually plays in the wide areas. His teammate Manvir Singh has the second-most touches (87) and has scored five goals.

If Colaco is hitting the right chords for Bagan, Hyderabad have a certain Bartholomew Ogbeche who has been in scorching form in front of goal. With 17 goals to his name, he is head and shoulders ahead of everyone in the Golden Boot race.

The Nigerian has been simply prolific for the Nizams and has popped up with crucial strikes throughout the campaign, whenever his team needed him. In fact, he has the best minutes per goal ratio in the tournament (84.5) for a player to have played a minimum of 200 minutes.

Colaco or Ogbeche, who will be the difference-maker on Saturday when ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC in the semifinals? Before that, let us take a look at some key stats provided by Opta Jeev involving the two teams.