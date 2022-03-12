'Most touches in the penalty box' - Can Liston Colaco fire ATK Mohun Bagan past Hyderabad FC?
Liston Colaco has been nothing short of sensational for ATK Mohun Bagan. With 11 goal contributions in 20 matches, the Goan has been one of the most influential players on the pitch.
The Mariners broke the bank to sign him from Hyderbad FC at the beginning of the season and Colaco has proved that he is worth every penny spent on him. His free-kick goal against Bengaluru FC is one of the tournament highlights, whereas his piledriver against FC Goa showcased his ability to score from distance. He has attempted 12 shots from outside the box in this season, with two of them finding the back of the net.
However, Colaco is equally handy inside the box. He has registered the most number of touches (89) in the opposition box and scored six goals from inside the box. So for almost every 15 touches, he scores a goal, which is a good conversion rate for a player who usually plays in the wide areas. His teammate Manvir Singh has the second-most touches (87) and has scored five goals.
If Colaco is hitting the right chords for Bagan, Hyderabad have a certain Bartholomew Ogbeche who has been in scorching form in front of goal. With 17 goals to his name, he is head and shoulders ahead of everyone in the Golden Boot race.
The Nigerian has been simply prolific for the Nizams and has popped up with crucial strikes throughout the campaign, whenever his team needed him. In fact, he has the best minutes per goal ratio in the tournament (84.5) for a player to have played a minimum of 200 minutes.
Colaco or Ogbeche, who will be the difference-maker on Saturday when ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC in the semifinals? Before that, let us take a look at some key stats provided by Opta Jeev involving the two teams.
- ATK Mohun Bagan’s Tiri has recorded 47 non-headed clearances in the Indian Super League this season, the most by any player. His tally of 85 total clearances this season is the third highest among all players.
- ATK Mohun Bagan accumulated 47 big chances in total in the Indian Super League this season, the most by any team. The Mariners managed to score only 17 of these, with their 30 big chances missed also being the highest for any team in the ISL.
- Hyderabad FC are the team who have dropped the least points from a winning position in the current Indian Super League season (two); meanwhile ATK Mohun Bagan along with Bengaluru FC are the teams to have gained most points from losing position (12).
- No team has scored more goals from outside the box in the Indian Super League this season than Hyderabad FC (11); in fact, they’re the only team to score 10 or more goals from this region.
- Hyderabad FC are winless in their four Indian Super League games against ATK Mohun Bagan (D3 L1). Additionally, ATKMB is one of the only two active sides in the ISL against whom HFC are yet to record a win (Jamshedpur FC).