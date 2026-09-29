Al-Nassr have tabled a fantastic offer to Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, hoping to tie him down for a further spell with his current deal running down.

Al-Aqidi's contract expires at the end of this season. That leaves him free to agree terms with any club in the upcoming winter window and join them for nothing the following summer.

Saudi journalist Saud Al-Sarami told "Al-Arabiya FM" radio: "What I know is that Al-Nassr have begun their talks with Nawaf Al-Aqidi in order to renew his contract for the next three years."

He added: "I hope that Mishal Al-Safaei, Al-Aqidi's agent, cooperates with the Al-Nassr management, because the club and its fans want the goalkeeper and do not want him to leave."

"I hope the demands will be logical and realistic, especially as Al-Nassr's current offer is considered the best contract for a Saudi, Arab and Gulf goalkeeper," he continued.

A serious injury is keeping the keeper out for now. He picked it up on Saudi Arabia duty at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", during the 1-0 win over Kuwait in the opening round of the group stage.

On that setback, Al-Sarami said: "Al-Aqidi will be out for five to ten weeks, and at some point he will travel to Europe to complete his treatment, without the country having been determined yet, between England, Spain, Germany and France."

Al-Aqidi began last season as Al-Nassr's number one before a run of errors cost him his place to Brazilian Bento.