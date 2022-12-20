"Most exciting World Cup I have seen" - Yaya Toure hails compact nature of Qatar World Cup

Yaya Toure has hailed the compact nature of the Qatar World Cup and also shared how Lionel Messi prepares himself before an important match.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup in Qatar was hosted in eight stadiums and all of these venues are within a 70km radius of Qatar's capital city of Doha. All the stadiums were located within an hour's travel which eliminated the need to take a flight to travel from one venue to another. Toure has hailed this aspect of the World Cup and feels that this edition of the tournament has been a top one.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It has been a great great World Cup. People can be in the same city and watch the games without requiring to take a plane, it has been brilliant. It is the most exciting World Cup that I have seen. I have been to Brazil, South Africa, and Germany and you always have to travel. For the players, media, and family persons it was a top one. All the stadiums are closeby to the hotels. To see it again this way is going to be tough because the next one is going to be divided between two or three countries. It might be troubling to travel from place A to B, but let's see. Let's see," he told Qatar2022.qa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toure shared the same dressing room with Lionel Messi during his stint with Barcelona from 2007-10, and he revealed that the Argentine skipper hardly breaks a sweat even before important fixtures but remains extremely focused on the game. "Messi is always quiet. He says nothing. He just tries to focus on his own game. He is very focused. He was training differently from us. Not so hard. Yeah, he was chilling. He has the ability and he has something that other players don't have. He is gifted. Players like us work hard for it. But he was totally different. Even before big games or important games, he is always the same. Maybe being the captain of Argentina he feels that he needs to show himself to all his teammates, but when I was with him in Barcelona, he was always quiet and preparing himself in the same way. I was blown by the security and assurance, the belief in himself is incredible. That's why he is on a different planet. That's it," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has confirmed that he will not be hanging up his international boots after captaining Argentina to victory at the World Cup in Qatar and "wants to continue playing as a champion."