'Most entertaining Champions League game ever!' - Tottenham's progress after VAR drama sends Twitter into frenzy

Last updated
A late VAR decision saw the north London outfit advance to the semi-final of the elite European competition based on away goals

Social media has been awash with reactions as Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League despite losing 4-3 to Manchester City in Wednesday's quarter-final return leg.

The seven-goal thriller left football enthusiasts ecstatic as both Premier League sides put in top-level performances at the Etihad Stadium with City leading 3-2 in the first 25 minutes.

After the restart, Aguero added a fourth for the hosts but Fernando Llorente's goal in the 73rd minute put Mauricio Pochettino's team back in front on aggregate, before the late drama.

Raheem Sterling's effort in stoppage time was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Spurs held their nerves until the last minute to book a fixture against Ajax in the semi-final.

As expected, this whole scenario and Tottenham's progress at the expense of Pep Guardiola's men has got fans talking on Twitter.

 

