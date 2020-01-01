'Most Arsenal thing ever!' - Gunners defence slated after Mustafi and Luiz combine for howler

The two defenders combined on a disastrous sequence that saw the Brazilian sent off and Chelsea take the lead

David Luiz's return to Stamford Bridge was not a happy one.

The former defender was back at his former home on Tuesday as his current side took on the Blues in a Premier League clash.

But the Brazilian's evening would only last 26 minutes as he was shown a red card after a calamitous passage of play from the Gunners backline.

The red card wasn't all Luiz's fault, as the incident began with a disastrous attempt at a back pass by Shkodran Mustafi.

Tammy Abraham intercepted the pass and rounded Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal before Luiz took down the Chelsea striker in the box.

Referee Stuart Attwell didn't hesitate to show the Brazilian a straight red card for denying an obvious scoring opportunity, with Jorginho scoring the ensuing spot-kick to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

There was plenty of reaction on social media as Arsenal's tendency to self destruct in defence showed itself once again.

David Luiz's return to Stamford Bridge 🔴 pic.twitter.com/zCsoAg7anv — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 21, 2020

mustafi and david luiz as a cb pairing pic.twitter.com/nqTbbe206Q — Aaron West (@oeste) January 21, 2020

I don’t even blame David Luiz, he had to do that. What on earth is Mustafi doing tho man — 🅿️1⃣ (@P1AFC) January 21, 2020

Mustafi and Luiz arriving at Stamford Bridge this evening pic.twitter.com/Dus7JOlJWc — arseblog (@arseblog) January 21, 2020

Agent Luiz, your mission is complete. 🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YthGqYA4VM — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 21, 2020

1 - David Luiz is the first player to be sent off against Chelsea in the Premier League, having previously played for the Blues in the competition, since Vinnie Jones in December 1995. Calamity. #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/C8b3BL9ezC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

Chelsea fans: "David Luiz, he is one of our own." #CFC #CHEARS — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 21, 2020

Mustafi with a shocking backpass,

then doesn’t even fully sprint to get to the line,

then Leno comes out & does pretty much nothing,

then David Luiz commits the foul to give away a penalty & get sent off,

then Mustafi kicks the ball at Luiz when he’s on the floor.#Shambolic — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) January 21, 2020

Stupid from Luiz as well. Just let him score the goal. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 21, 2020

That’s legit the most Arsenal thing I have seen. Mustafi no words....and Luiz should have just let him score 😭😭😭 — Kurt (@Kurt0411Fifa) January 21, 2020

🔴 David Luiz has now received two red cards in his Premier League career



He's been sent off for Chelsea against Arsenal, and has just returned the favour after being sent off for Arsenal against Chelsea!#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/6DFOix1BUb — The Sportsman Bet (@TheSportsmanBet) January 21, 2020

I hope to god the Arsenal board, Raul and Edu don't set Arteta up to fail. No self respecting club would have kept Mustafi around this long. Arteta needs so many new players for Arsenal to compete again. Do the club have the ambition? We will soon find out #CHEARS — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) January 21, 2020

Mustafi-Xhaka centre back partnership. We have reached the final level of Arsenal fan mental training. — VieiraPaddy (@PaddyArsenal) January 21, 2020