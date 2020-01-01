Mosimane: We can't talk about why Zwane didn't play against Orlando Pirates

The Mamelodi Sundowns forward scored his seventh goal of the season on Sunday

coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed midfielder Themba Zwane, saying he is the biggest player.

Zwane was on target in the 2-1 win over SuperSport on Sunday, netting his seventh goal of the season.

“Whenever Mshishi [Zwane] is around, he plays the music. You know the story,” said Mosimane as per SuperSport TV.

“Look at the midfield. It's more like we have one man or two more people extra in the midfield because of Mshishi's movements. Him, Vila [Sibusiso Vilakazi] and [Gaston] Sirino, they combine well. When these ones are on song, you see Sundowns play.

“Mshishi is very important to us. We can't talk about why he didn't play against Pirates … it's gone.”

Zwane missed the previous match for Sundowns due to suspension.