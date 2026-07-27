Hosts Morocco began their 2026 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Kenya on Sunday evening. It was the perfect start to the 14th edition of the tournament, which the Kingdom of Morocco is hosting until 16 August.

Morocco dominated from the outset. Sakina Ouzraoui opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Meryem Attig added the second in the 28th. Ibtissam El Jraidi stretched the lead in the 32nd minute, then struck again early in the second half, netting her personal second and Morocco's fourth in the 47th minute.

Algeria, one of the leading contenders for the continental title, made a strong start of their own in the other Group A fixture. A 2-0 win over Senegal signals a fierce battle for top spot.

Former Fleury player Marine Dafeur opened the scoring from a penalty in the 41st minute. Melissa Bethi, formerly of Nantes and now with American side Washington Spirit, doubled the tally in the 86th minute to hand Algeria a perfect start to the tournament.

Both Morocco and Algeria sit top of Group A with three points each, setting up a head-to-head meeting next Thursday. That decisive clash will shape the qualification picture and settle the top of the group, and after two impressive opening displays, a fiery contest looks certain.