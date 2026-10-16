Morocco's magician sends Saudi media into a frenzy after closing in on Ronaldo

Mourad Batna has stolen the spotlight in the Saudi Roshn League again. The Morocco international curled in a superb free kick against Al-Hazem to seal a thrilling 3-2 win for Al-Fateh in the ninth round of fixtures, forcing his name back among the most prominent foreign professionals to have left a clear mark on Saudi pitches. His consistency, at his age, has become a talking point for the sports media.

That strike was more than a decisive goal in a difficult match. It carried a striking statistical value too, taking his tally to 5 goals from direct free kicks since he joined the Roshn League, which puts him within one of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil's Anderson Talisca.

An icon among the Saudi league's foreign professionals

Saudi media figures have queued up to admire what the Al-Fateh man is producing, praising his ability to maintain his technical influence and add something to his side without the attacking resources of one of the major clubs behind him.

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Media figure Abdulaziz Al-Ghiyama told Saudi Arabia's "Al-Riyadiyah" channel network: "Mourad Batna is one of the icons among the foreign players in our league. He is a player who imposes himself, and that is proof of his quality."

Batna has become one of the most important keys to Al-Fateh's play. He beats men one-on-one, he creates, he scores, and he stands over set pieces, a combination that gives him a value beyond the numbers alone.

Turki Al-Ajamah: he is 36 years old, with 95 contributions in the league!

Media figure Turki Al-Ajamah went further, pointing to a technical personality whose movements are hard to predict and an ability to carry out attacking solutions even against opponents who know exactly how dangerous he is.

"I admit that I love Mourad Batna," Al-Ajamah said on the "Thmanyah" channel network. "This player is different from the rest. As an opponent, you know what he is going to do but you cannot stop him."

He added: "You are talking about 36 years of age, and we are talking about 95 contributions in the Saudi league, and with a club that is not consistently attacking."

His impact does not rely on pace. It comes from his handling of the ball and his choice of the right moment to shoot or pass, which helps him make the difference even in complicated matches.

The secret behind Batna's bond with Al-Fateh

Turki Al-Dhabaan praised the Moroccan's qualities too, arguing that his value does not stop at what he produces on the pitch. It extends to his personality, the way he handles his career and his commitment to his role at Al-Fateh despite reported offers from other clubs.

"Mourad Batna is an outstanding player, and he does not only stand out for his stardom on the pitch," Al-Dhabaan said on the "Thmanyah" channel network.

He concluded: "Mourad is a sensible player. He has received offers from other clubs but he turned them down because he knows his worth at Al-Fateh. Creating the two goals in today's match showed the fighting spirit Mourad Batna has, and he is one of the pillars of Al-Fateh."