Morocco's Bentaïk on the radar of French and Gulf clubs

Morocco left-back Mahmoud Bentayg has become a target for several European and Gulf clubs this summer. Zamalek's star man is fresh off an impressive campaign in which he lifted the Egyptian league title, won the Arab Cup with Morocco and was named the division's best left-back.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that the 26-year-old is drawing notable interest from clubs in France and Turkey, while Gulf teams monitor his situation closely. Valuations suggest a deal could be done for somewhere between 2 and 3 million euros.

Bentayg arrived from Saint-Etienne and quickly established himself as one of the finest players in his position in Egyptian football. His striking displays proved decisive as the White Castle ended their wait for a league crown.

Such widespread interest underlines the value he has added to the Zamalek ranks. The club now face a tough call: keep him and keep chasing silverware, or cash in on the offers on the table given their financial position.