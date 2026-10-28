Morocco legend Mustapha Hadji wants the 2030 World Cup final staged on Moroccan soil, insisting "the time has come to raise Africa's banner".

Morocco co-host the tournament alongside Spain and Portugal, with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay each staging a single match to mark 100 years since the competition began.

Now Morocco and Spain are going head to head for the right to host the final.

Spanish media are pushing hard for the showpiece to land at the Santiago Bernabeu. Morocco want it at the Hassan II Grand Stadium, currently under construction in Benslimane Province near Casablanca.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said that "the World Cup final must be held at a legendary stadium like the Santiago Bernabeu".

Hadji sees things differently. He believes Morocco deserve the final, pointing out that Europe and North America have hosted the tournament time and again.

Speaking in a filmed interview with Kooora to be published later, Hadji said: "Of course I want the final to be held in Morocco, in Casablanca or Rabat, especially as we have the capabilities that qualify us for it".

"I want to see the World Cup final held in Africa for a second time after the first time, which was in South Africa in 2010," he added. "I believe the time has come to raise the African banner".

Asked about the Spanish push to host the final despite the recent storm over racism in Spanish stadiums, Hadji pulled no punches: "Yes, frankly I see that there is racism, and they are also practising racism when they demand that the match be kept away from Africa despite it being held more than once in Europe and the United States".

Could Morocco deliver a World Cup to rival the 2022 edition in Qatar, rated by some as the best in history? Hadji has no doubts.

"Yes, Moroccan football officials have been working since 2012 on more than one front to develop the game," the former Moroccan star replied, "and today we have all the credentials, to the point that dual-nationality players active in the European leagues are asking to play for Morocco".

Read also:

In video: Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Hakimi and Bono are the best in Morocco's history by a big margin over the rest

Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Wahbi plays in Barcelona's style, and Yamal's blood is Moroccan

Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Morocco can beat Brazil and Argentina, and this is its biggest weakness

In video: Did the officiating favour Morocco? Mustapha Hadji responds to Kooora's question with a vague answer

Exclusive to Kooora in video: Mustapha Hadji to Amrabat: No one is above Morocco. Who are you to demand Wahbi's departure?

Mustapha Hadji to Kooora: Morocco did not steal the Africa Cup, and Senegal knows what Ndala did