Morocco's futsal team tightened their grip on the African continent, claiming the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations for a fourth consecutive time with a 5-2 win over Angola in the final in the capital Rabat.

The Atlas Lions did more than retain the title. A fourth crown saw them stand alone at the summit of the competition's most decorated sides, overtaking Egypt and their opening hat-trick of titles.

A goal lights up the final, and the Moroccan response was swift

Angola held firm until the 17th minute. Then Othmane El Idrissi fired a powerful shot from the right that squeezed through a tight angle beside the goalkeeper, sending the stands of the sports palace at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat into raptures.

Watching from the stands was Mohamed Ouahbi, coach of the Moroccan football team.

The hosts' joy didn't last long. Angola levelled just a minute later, scoring the first goal Morocco had conceded all tournament, only for the Atlas Lions to hit straight back.

Youssef Jaouad restored the lead in the 19th minute, skipping past his opponent before lashing a long diagonal shot into the net. Morocco went in at the break 2-1 up.

Morocco strike hard after the break

Morocco came out for the second half intent on settling matters, and they wasted no time. Idriss Raiss El Fenni stretched the lead to 3-1 in the 21st minute with a long-range effort.

Two late blows finished Angola off. Ismail Amazal struck the fourth in the 33rd minute, before Bilal Bakkali made it five in the 35th to leave Morocco cruising towards the whistle.

Angola grabbed a second in the 37th minute, but it changed nothing. The contest ended 5-2, and Morocco were crowned continental champions.

Morocco stand alone on the throne of African futsal

Victory took Morocco to four titles on the bounce. They won the 2016, 2020 and 2024 editions before adding 2026 to the collection.

That tally also made them the competition's most successful side, leapfrogging Egypt, who claimed the first three titles in the history of the tournament in 1996, 2000 and 2004.

No one can touch Morocco in African futsal now. A fourth straight title and the outright record for honours confirm them as the continent's dominant force.