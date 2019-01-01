Morocco coach Herve Renard speaks on Atlas Lion’s show at 2018 Fifa World Cup

The Morocco coach has given a late postmortem of his side's outing at last year's Fifa World Cup where they failed to shine

Morocco coach Herve Renard feels poor officiating led to his team's early exit from the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The North Africans were in the same group with Iran, Portugal and Spain. After losing 1-0 to Iran in their opening match, the Altas Lions suffered another defeat to Portugal by the same scoreline, before they drew 2-2 with Spain in their last game.

But it is the matches against Portugal and Spain that Renard feels Morocco were at the end of some refereeing mistakes that cost his side.

"I insist that we had to qualify for the knockout stage. Against Portugal or Spain, we were victims of poor refereeing decisions," Renard was quoted as saying by AfrikFoot.

Morocco are now one of the title favourites at this year's Africa Cup of Nations where they have already qualified. But Renard feels it will be hard for his team to win the tournament since they are not hosting it.

The Frenchman expressed displeasure at Morocco turning down the chance to host the tournament which will now be staged in Egypt.

"When I learnt that Afcon would not take place in Cameroon, I thought that Morocco was one of the few African countries to be able to organise under excellent conditions a tournament of twenty four teams, because there is everything here.

"Morocco were then not a candidate. I was disappointed, because Afcon in Morocco would have been fantastic. I think the fans also would have liked it to happen at home, but it's not me, who decides."

Renard believes Egypt and Senegal would be strong contenders for the Afcon crown.