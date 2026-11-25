Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have ignited the race for the 2026 African Player of the Year award after unveiling a final shortlist of five players. Moroccan and Senegalese names dominate the field, as the fallout from the thrilling meeting between the two nations in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final continues.

Advertisement

Three Morocco players and two from Senegal make up the shortlist. CAF picked Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari, alongside Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye, to fight it out for the continent's most prestigious individual award.

The official announcement came via the Confederation of African Football's website on Wednesday 25 November 2026. CAF trimmed an initial list of ten nominees to just five, judging them on their performances and contributions for club and country during the assessment period.

The winner will be revealed at the CAF Awards 2026 in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Wednesday 2 December. The National Theatre in the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts hosts the ceremony, which starts at 7pm local time, 6pm GMT.

Hakimi defends his crown, Mané chases a third title

Advertisement Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi heads the list as the reigning African Player of the Year. He's bidding to retain the award for a second successive year after another outstanding season for his club and Morocco.

Related Topics

According to CAF, the Moroccan full-back played an influential role as Paris Saint-Germain defended their Champions League title and retained the Ligue 1 crown in 2026. He also led his country through an exceptional year: a run to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, then the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Sadio Mané, meanwhile, is chasing another milestone. He won the award in 2019 and 2022, and now has the chance to make it three.

Advertisement

The Senegal captain earned his spot after being named Player of the Tournament at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he helped lead his country to their second continental title. CAF praised his leadership, experience and influence on Senegal's success, as well as his performances for Saudi side Al-Nassr and his national team.

Brahim Díaz and Saibari

Advertisement

Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz booked his place among the five after impressing for Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. He was one of the standout attackers on their run to the final.

Díaz claimed the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer with five goals, finding the net in five consecutive matches to become one of the biggest stars of the edition hosted by Morocco.

Advertisement

His influence didn't stop there. At the 2026 World Cup, his creativity and movement helped Morocco reach the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich's Ismael Saibari also makes the cut after a superb year for club and country. He was one of the key figures in Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations campaign and scored against Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

CAF also singled out his attacking contributions to Morocco's 2026 World Cup campaign and his development at club level, which has strengthened his standing among the continent's leading attacking talents.

Pape Gueye: the hero of the final competes for the top prize

Advertisement

Senegal's Pape Gueye is one of the nominees most closely tied to the biggest event in African football this year. He played a decisive role as his country beat Morocco to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Villarreal midfielder scored the winning goal in the final against Morocco in the capital, Rabat. Normal time ended goalless. Then, in the 93rd minute, Gueye found the net to give Senegal a 1-0 win.

Advertisement

That goal wasn't the only reason for his nomination. He was strong throughout the tournament, establishing himself as one of its standout midfielders and earning a place in the Team of the Tournament announced by the Confederation of African Football.

His nomination comes at a remarkable time. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the ruling of CAF's Appeal Board and reinstated Senegal's victory in the final and their title, putting Gueye firmly back in the spotlight.

Advertisement

Gueye enters the race boosted by the goal that won his country the continental title, as well as his influence at Spanish side Villarreal. That makes him one of the leading contenders for the award.

Morocco and Senegal have taken all five places on this year's shortlist: three for Morocco and two for Senegal.

Advertisement

That reflects the major impact both nations have had this year. Morocco reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal lifted the trophy, and both went on to the 2026 World Cup, where Morocco reached the quarter-finals.

The winner from the five names is set to be announced at the CAF Awards in Lagos, with the ceremony returning to Nigeria's commercial capital for the first time since the 2014 edition. Can Hakimi hold on to his crown? Will Mané return to the podium? Or will the award go to one of the other three nominees?