The Women's Africa Cup of Nations, running in Morocco until 16 August, has reached an unprecedented turning point. Nigeria, winners of 10 titles from 13 editions, are out. Their exit guarantees a new champion will be crowned in Sunday's final in the Moroccan capital.

Cameroon beat Nigeria 1-0 in the quarter-final at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday evening, a major shock for the continent, especially as the "Super Falcons" had been crowned champions in the last edition in 2024.

Nigeria under threat of missing the World Cup

The blow could cut even deeper. Nigeria now face a continental qualifying campaign to reach the 2027 World Cup in Brazil next summer (24 June to 25 July).

Fail to win that qualifying, and they will miss the World Cup for the first time since the tournament began in 1991, a harsh blow to one of the strongest women's teams on the continent.

Morocco seek to break the curse

Nigeria's defeat hands Morocco a golden chance to chase the dream of a first continental title. A few months on from the thrilling men's Africa Cup of Nations final between the Atlas Lions and Senegal, the women's national team have never had such a clear opportunity, having lost two consecutive finals, both on home soil (2-1 to South Africa in 2022, and 3-2 to Nigeria in 2024).

Led by Spanish coach Jorge Vilda, former boss of the Spanish world champions, the Moroccan side have been outstanding since the start of the tournament, particularly in the quarter-final win over South Africa (2-1) and the group-stage victory against Algeria (1-0).

Algeria make history

The 2026 edition is historic for Algeria, who have reached the semi-final for the first time and, in doing so, secured a direct qualifying ticket to the 2027 World Cup.

Four direct qualifying tickets go to the African teams reaching the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria have claimed one, showing fierce determination since their opening match against Senegal (2-0), and especially against Ivory Coast (2-1), who finished the game with 10 players.

The big surprise

Malawi, ranked 135th in the world by FIFA, wrote the finest chapter in their history on their first appearance at the continental tournament.

After topping Group C, the "Scorchers" joined the elite who have reached the semi-final on their debut, following a thrilling win over Ghana (2-1). Malawi also grabbed one of the four seats qualifying directly for the 2027 World Cup.

Match after match, Malawi delivered surprise after surprise, led by sisters Tabitha, a player for France's Olympique Lyon, and Temwa Chawinga. Between them they scored 6 of the team's nine goals, none bigger than in the historic 3-2 win over Nigeria in the first match.

A historic semi-final

The semi-finals arrive next Wednesday, Algeria against Malawi at 7pm and Morocco against Cameroon at 10pm. Whatever happens, the 2026 edition will crown a new queen of African women's football.