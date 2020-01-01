Morgan returns to USWNT for first time since World Cup as Andonovski names roster for Netherlands rematch

The 31-year-old will join up with her national team, who are set to take in their first game since March

Alex Morgan has been named to the U.S. women's national team's 23-player roster for their upcoming friendly against the .

Morgan has not featured for the U.S. since the 2019 World Cup final, having given birth to her first child in May.

The veteran striker has been working her way back to fitness after signing with Tottenham in September, and made her debut for the Women's Super League outfit earlier this month.

More teams

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named 15 players to his squad that took part in last month's training camp, along with -based players Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Tobin Heath and Christen Press.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The November 27 friendly against the Dutch, which will take place at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, Netherlands, will be the USWNT's first match since March.

It will also be the team's first game abroad since the 2019 World Cup final, a game in which the U.S. defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to clinch their second straight World Cup title and fourth overall.

“I love the challenge of bringing this group together, getting about a week of training and then playing the European champions on their home ground,” Andonovski said.

“We have a lot of experience on this roster, but also a few players who have never been through a match like this before, so the best thing is that we will learn.

"We’ll learn about individuals and about the team. Consistent high performance is the most important factor in making rosters and starting lineups, and this trip will give our players the chance to show themselves in high level training and match environments.”

Also on the roster is Stanford phenom Catarina Macario, who will not be on the game day roster as she continues to pursue her eligibility after securing U.S. citizenship last month.

Full USWNT roster (club; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit; 0), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 63)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook ( , FRA; 1/0), Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 61/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 26/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 104/24), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 131/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 1/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 177/0), Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride; 45/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 102/20), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 86/19), Rose Lavelle ( , ENG; 45/12), Catarina Macario (Stanford; 0/0), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 15/1), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG; 67/18)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Tobin Heath ( , ENG; 168/33), Alex Morgan ( Hotspur, ENG; 169/107), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG; 138/58), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Lynn Williams (NC Courage; 28/9)