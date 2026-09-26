Manchester City spent a colossal sum of £1.243 billion on signing 76 players over nine seasons, spanning from 2009/2010 to 2017/2018, the period linked to the series of financial charges levelled against the English club.

According to reports published by "The Athletic", Manchester City were found guilty of almost all 115 financial breaches, with a single exception. The panel has not yet decided the appropriate punishment proportionate to the scale of those breaches.

Across the nine seasons under investigation, City completed 76 deals. The most expensive of them cost just £55 million, before the shape of the team gradually changed with the arrival of a number of the most prominent stars in the club's history.

Some of those arrivals became legends at the Etihad. Others left the scene quickly and did not leave the same imprint, according to a report by "The Sun".

The real beginning of this era, though, came with Argentine Carlos Tevez.

Tevez opens the door to a new era

Tevez joined Manchester City for £25.5 million in the 2009/10 season, announcing the start of a new phase for the club after two seasons on loan at Manchester United.

The Argentine striker played 42 matches in his first season with City, scoring 29 goals and providing seven assists. He helped the team climb from tenth the previous season to fifth, securing a place in the Europa League.

City then set about building a side capable of competing for titles, with the arrival of Ivorian Yaya Touré and Spaniard David Silva in two deals each worth £24 million.

Manchester City's annual bill

2009/10: £126.78 million

2010/11: £158.03 million

2011/12: £78.37 million

2012/13: £53.32 million

2013/14: £99.41 million

2014/15: £88.48 million

2015/16: £179.43 million

2016/17: £186.13 million

2017/18: £273.27 million

Total spending: £1.243 billion

Touré and Silva quickly began making new history for the club. Touré scored the winning goal against Manchester United in the 2011 FA Cup semi-final, before striking again against Stoke City at Wembley to lead City to their first major title in 35 years.

Across their careers with the club, the pair helped win three Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup, plus the Community Shield.

Agüero: the deal that changed everything

Then came 2011, and with it the name that would change Manchester City's history forever: Sergio Agüero.

The club paid around £38 million to Atlético Madrid for the 23-year-old Argentine striker, a club-record deal at the time.

Agüero said upon his arrival: "We are a team that will fight every year in the future to win the major titles."

His words were not merely statements. He went on to become Manchester City's all-time top scorer, and even without another kick in the shirt, his famous goal in the 93:20 minute was enough to immortalise him in the team's history after it handed City the Premier League title in 2011/12.

A less glittering season: a title slips away to United

City's transfer market did not always carry big names on the scale of Agüero. The 2012/13 season proved calmer in terms of signings.

Javi García was the most prominent arrival, coming from Benfica for around £16 million.

That season, City were forced to watch neighbours Manchester United clinch the Premier League title. United finished 11 points clear, and Roberto Mancini paid with his job.

Fernandinho: a bridge between two eras

City returned strongly in the summer of 2013, with Manuel Pellegrini leading a rebuild that ended in a double.

Brazilian Fernandinho was one of the most prominent signings, arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for £30 million, a figure that initially looked steep for a player of 28.

He quickly proved his worth, becoming one of the team's key men and playing an important role in the transition from the Pellegrini era to the Pep Guardiola era.

In the following transfer window, City spent £62.42 million more than the money they received from selling their players.

Eliaquim Mangala was the most expensive deal of that period, costing the club £38.75 million.

The French defender arrived in England amid hopes he would become a long-term partner for captain Vincent Kompany. He spent two seasons in the Premier League before starting a loan journey that took him between a number of European clubs.

De Bruyne and Sterling: the beginning of the major blows

Then City began landing the major deals.

The club broke their transfer record to sign Belgian Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg for £55 million, the player returning to England after his previous spell at Chelsea.

Alongside that, City brought in English winger Raheem Sterling from Liverpool for £44 million, making him one of the most expensive English players in football history at the time.

Guardiola's arrival: the project enters a different phase

Pep Guardiola needed little time after arriving at Manchester City to begin building a team capable of dominating for years.

German İlkay Gündoğan was Guardiola's first signing, joining from Borussia Dortmund for around £21 million.

Serious injuries blighted the start of his time in England. Gündoğan later turned into a captain, a serial title winner and one of the most influential midfielders in the club's history.

City also signed John Stones from Everton for around £47.5 million, one of the most expensive defenders in the world at the time.

Next came German Leroy Sané, arriving from Schalke for £37 million. The winger delivered a striking first season, crowned with the PFA Premier League Young Player of the Season award, in another campaign that ended with City lifting the title, this time in 2017/18.

Deals in the millions: a team that shatters the records

Guardiola and City did not stop there.

The club kept spending heavily, signing Kyle Walker for £45 million, Bernardo Silva for £43 million and goalkeeper Ederson for £35 million.

City also paid £49.5 million for French left-back Benjamin Mendy and £25.8 million to bring in Brazilian Danilo from Real Madrid, before Aymeric Laporte arrived in January 2018 for £55.9 million.

The results on the pitch were clear. City finished the 2017/18 season with 100 points, the first team in Premier League history to reach the mark.

They did not stop there, either, ending the season a full 19 points clear of the runner-up. That laid the foundation for the period of dominance that would make Manchester City one of the most successful teams in the history of English football.