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Oliver Maywurm
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More than €30 million: Former DFB talent Matteo Palma to the Bundesliga?

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Former DFB talent Matteo Palma could make a multimillion-euro move to the Bundesliga next summer.

A report by Sky says the Udinese Calcio centre-back is on the list of "countless" clubs. RB Leipzig are reportedly among those interested.

Palma's contract with Udine runs until 2031, but Sky reports that he could move at the end of the season. The Italian top-flight club would reportedly let the defensive prospect leave for €30 million to €35 million.

Other Serie A clubs and clubs from England are also said to be interested in Palma. Borussia Dortmund reportedly pursued the 18-year-old a few months ago, but ultimately decided to sign Joane Gadou instead. The German runners-up paid RB Salzburg €19.5 million for the 19-year-old centre-back.

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Bundesliga move? Matteo Palma now a regular starter at Udine

Born in Berlin, Palma moved from Hertha BSC's youth ranks to Udine in 2022. He gained valuable playing time on loan at second-division side Sampdoria Genoa in the second half of last season and is now a regular starter for struggling Udine. Palma has made seven appearances this season for the side at the bottom of Serie A, scoring one goal.

Udinese Calcio v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Palma recently made headlines with his switch from the German to the Italian football association. After initially playing for Italy at under-15 level, he represented the DFB at under-16 and under-17 level. His father, who is from Italy, also has Austrian roots, meaning Palma could play for Austria too. He has now opted for the Squadra Azzurra.

For the current international break, Italy national team coach Roberto Mancini called Palma into the squad. Following his switch of associations, the former Hertha talent would be tied to Italy and unable to return to the DFB if he plays for Italy in Sunday's match in Belgium. Palma did not play in Mancini's side's surprise 3-1 win over France on Thursday.

Written byOliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

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