Manchester City have made Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi their top summer target, with the Lille midfield star heading their wishlist as they look to strengthen before the new season.

The 18-year-old Moroccan is under consideration as the man to replace Rodri, who is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

Bouaddi lit up the 2026 World Cup. He stole the spotlight in the opening round during Morocco's 1-1 draw with Brazil, a display that turned Europe's leading clubs onto him.

Several press reports claim City have already agreed personal terms with Bouaddi. All that remains is to thrash out a deal with Lille.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Lille will demand 130 million euros to let their Moroccan star go.

Everything points to a swift resolution. Should City and Lille agree on the fee in the coming days, the deal will go through, marking a huge leap forward in the young Moroccan's career.



