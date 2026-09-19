Barcelona's trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for the seventh round of the Spanish league boiled over into a minor altercation between Lamine Yamal and Sevilla's Kochorashvili, with the crowd whipped into a frenzy.

It kicked off after Yamal blazed a shot over the crossbar. The Barcelona teenager turned to the Sevilla fans and gestured "more.. more", mocking their relentless jeering.

Kochorashvili stepped in to confront Yamal. The pair exchanged a few tense words before the flashpoint fizzled out just as quickly as it had flared.

Sevilla's supporters cranked up their reaction afterwards, jeering every touch the Spain international took. The scene laid bare the tension gripping the game.

All this played out in a contest that crackled with intensity from the first whistle. Sevilla struck first on home soil before Raphinha levelled, extending his scoring run to 10 goals in the first 7 rounds of the Spanish league.