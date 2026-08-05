Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor has sent the club's supporters into raptures. Hundreds flocked to the club's stores and season ticket sales points in a scene that laid bare the sheer scale of the Egyptian star's arrival.

Anadolu Agency reported that Trabzonspor's stores and ticket outlets drew heavy crowds from the early hours of Wednesday morning, a day after the club announced the start of negotiations with Salah. Fans queued in long lines to snap up shirts, many of them already bearing the Egyptian's name.

Supporter Zafer Bulut told the trtspor channel's website that his excitement over the Salah deal pushed him to buy a season ticket despite his financial situation. "I make sure to buy a ticket every year, but I was facing difficulties this season," he explained. "When I learned of Salah's arrival, I felt that buying the ticket was more important than paying off my debts, and after that I will buy the team's shirts too."

Fellow fan Ali Ihsan Turfanda urged Trabzon's supporters to back the club by buying tickets and shirts, insisting everyone was confident the deal would come off despite the secrecy around it. "We knew the club president would seal the deal," he said. "He has won the hearts of the fans, and we hope this will be the beginning of a push to compete for the title."

Read also: After the Salah deal: Trabzon president challenges Turkey's big clubs with a strong message

Supporter Irfan Demirbilek said his family had been on tenterhooks for days. "We did not sleep throughout the recent days waiting for Salah's arrival," he added. "My son even suggested travelling to Istanbul to welcome him before he reached Trabzon. We thought he would wear the number 11 shirt, so we printed it on the shirts we bought."

Salah stepped off the private plane that flew him to Istanbul in a shirt carrying the number 61. Several Turkish reports, however, confirmed he will play for the team wearing the number 10.

Read also: The secret of the strange number: did Salah give up his usual shirt at Trabzon?

Read also: Video: Salah begins his journey with Trabzon with an exceptional scene