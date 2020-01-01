Morata responds to Real Madrid fans' 'rat' chants: 'I'm proud to be an Indian!'

The former Blancos striker shrugged off the abuse directed towards him by the Santiago Bernabeu crowd during the derby

Alvaro Morata has responded to chants from supporters branding him a “rat” by stating that he is proud to represent .

Morata, who was with Los Blancos from 2008 until 2014, then again during the 2016-17 season, made his return to the Bernabeu on Saturday in the colours of Diego Simeone’s side.

It was an unhappy trip to the iconic venue for the 27-year-old as his side suffered a dispiriting 1-0 loss due to a Karim Benzema goal, while he was a target for abuse from the home supporters, who branded him a “rat” in chants.

Morata, who is at Atletico Madrid on loan from , having began his youth career at the club as a teenager, shrugged off the words from the stands, however.

“Proud to belong to his club. Proud to be an Indian. Today as always and more than ever, Forza Atleti,” he proclaimed on social media.

Orgulloso de pertenecer a este club!! Orgulloso de ser un indio!! Hoy como siempre y más que nunca, FORZA ATLETI!! pic.twitter.com/Fa6hu6aAhf — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) February 1, 2020

Simeone pointed to the striker’s exit due to injury as being a key moment in the encounter, firing another shot at international Thomas Lemar, who replaced him, in the process.

“Morata came off because he had a significant blow to his leg, so I decided that he should come off because of that” the Argentine said.

“Lemar came on and couldn’t respond to the game in the way we needed. Yannick Carrasco came on after not playing for a while and we have to manage him little by little to bring him back into the fold. As for Camello, he’s a technical player who we thought could come on and hold the ball up.”

Simeone, meanwhile, admitted to disquiet over the prospect of Los Colchoneros missing out on the after a disappointing display that leaves them sixth in the league, just a single point behind in fourth but struggling for form after three matches without a victory.

“Of course, we’re worried,” he said. “We’re going to work to change the situation. We have many injuries, but little by little people will return.”

He has not indicated, however, how long Morata may be absent for.