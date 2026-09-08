With his trademark candour, Alvaro Morata has once again thrust Jose Mourinho into the spotlight. After years away from Spain and turbulent spells between Milan, Galatasaray and Como, the Spain international now finds himself at second-division Leganes.

He hasn't forgotten the man who handed him his first chance at Real Madrid, though. In a light-hearted admission, Morata revealed he had been eagerly awaiting Mourinho's latest outburst.

A return to his roots and Leganes' ambitious project

Since leaving Atletico Madrid in 2014, Morata has drifted through spells that never gave him the stability he craved, most recently starved of game time under Cesc Fabregas at Como. So he chose to return to Madrid through the Leganes door, on loan until the end of the season.

Speaking on the "El Larguero" programme with Manu Carreno, the son of the capital sounded delighted with the move. "I think it is a wonderful project, with a strong commitment from the club and the owners. It is a very promising project, and since I joined the club, many players have shown their interest in it and asked me about it. I did not expect all this media interest. It is a club where I love the way things are run, the people who work there, and the wonderful atmosphere at the stadium," he said.

"I was waiting for it, because it makes me laugh"

Asked about Mourinho's furious remarks towards the officials after his side's defeat to Real Betis, Morata made no secret of his delight at the return of the old version of the Portuguese coach.

"Honestly, I was eagerly waiting for him to say something like this because it makes me laugh," Morata said, laughing.

Mourinho knows how to light up the atmosphere and make football more entertaining, he told "Cadena SER" radio. "If you are a football fan, I am sure that as soon as he said that, people will watch him and look for him, and in the end, this is what makes it more entertaining."

He continued: "As a fan, I hope Atletico Madrid win LaLiga, but I enjoy the match. Now, if there is a Clasico, I will also watch it to see Mourinho."

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Press conferences that leave no one indifferent

Morata wrapped up by insisting he loves this brand of fiery press conference, because it gives the game a special flavour. "It definitely leaves no one in the media indifferent," he said.

His comments didn't stop at Mourinho. Morata also touched on his new phase at Leganes, his ambition to climb back to the top of Spanish football, the behind-the-scenes story of his omission from the national team squad for the 2026 World Cup, and his opinion on the likes of Rodri and Julian Alvarez. Yet it was the Mourinho line that grabbed the headlines. The return of the Special One in his most controversial guise is now, on its own, reason enough for Morata to plant himself in front of the screen.