Monza vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Monza against Juventus on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Juventus will face Monza in a Serie A fixture at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday. The Bianconeri have not had a great run so far in the league as they are currently placed in the eighth spot with 10 points from six matches. They have won just once in their last five appearances and even succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

On the other hand, Monza, are also struggling to find their feet in Serie A and sacked coach Govanni Stroppa after losing five of their last six matches. This will be Raffaele Palladino first match in the dugout and he faces the daunting task of taking on Juventus who will be hungry to get the three points to improve their position in the league table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Monza vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Monza vs Juventus Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 6:30 pm IST Venue: U-Power Stadium, Italy

How to watch Monza vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States the match can be live streamed through Paramount+.

BT Sport 3 are showing the game between in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports -18 Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV Channel Stream US NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport app India NA Voot Select

Monza team news and squad

Monza will miss forward Andrea Petagna along with Marco D'Alessando and long-term absentee Andrea Ranocchia.

This will be Palladino's first match as a manager and it remains to be seen whether he makes wholesale changes to the starting XI named by former manager Stroppa.

Position Players Goalkeepers Cragno, Di Gregorio, Sorrentino, Lamanna. Defenders Marlon, Mari, Izzo, Caboni, Caldirola, Antov, Marrone, Paletta, Birindelli, Ferrarini, Donati. Midfielders Rovella, Barberis, Siatounis, Scozzarella, Rigoni, Sensi, Colpani, Valoti, Ranocchia, Machin, Bondo, Molina, Augusto, Pessina, Vignato. Forwards Ciurria, Caprari, Mota, Maric, Gytkjaer.

Juventus news and squad

Juventus will continue without the services of Paul Pogba, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Federico Chiesa.

Wojciech Szczesny started training in full-swing from Thursday, after missing the last five games with an ankle injury, and might replace Mattia Perin in goal. Angel Di Maria has also recovered from his injury and could start the match.

However, Arkadiusz Milik and Juan Cuadrado remain suspended and will miss the fixture.