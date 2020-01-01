Monaco star Keita Balde will 'never close the door' on potential Lazio return

The Senegal international has enjoyed success with the White and Sky Blues and has not ruled out rejoining the side

forward Keita Balde has stated he will ‘never close the door’ on a possible return to club .

The winger spent six years with the White and Sky Blues after arriving from in the summer of 2011 and enjoyed success with the side.

The international scored 31 goals and provided 22 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions during his stay at Stadio Olimpico.

Keita, who spent last season on loan with Milan, revealed he is still in contact with his former coach and current Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, whom he loved to play under.

“I spent eight years there, I could never close the door on them. In the future, who knows, nobody knows what tomorrow will bring," he told AS, per FootballItalia.

“I still talk to Inzaghi. He’s a coach I enjoyed playing under, like with [former Lazio coach Vladimir] Petkovic. I feel good with [current Monaco coach Robert] Moreno too."

Since his return to Monaco, the winger has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions in this campaign.

Keita, who has two years left on his current contract with the Stadio Olimpico outfit, will hope to continue from where he stopped when the , which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, resumes.