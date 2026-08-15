The Allianz Arena suddenly fell quiet in the 84th minute on Saturday afternoon. Jamal Musiala went down in the opposition half and several Bayern team-mates immediately rushed over in panic to the stricken Germany international.

Referee Robert Hartmann stopped the game and the emergency doctor sprinted straight onto the pitch. Then came a touch of relief. After a brief check on Musiala, the doctor stepped away, and seconds later the 23-year-old left the pitch under his own steam, although he was unsteady on his feet and looked shaken.

Even after the final whistle, it was still unclear exactly what was wrong with Musiala. "It will become clear what it was. But of course we are keeping our fingers crossed," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer told MagentaTV, with no more detailed information than Leipzig midfielder Rocco Reitz.

SID understands Musiala suffered a spell of weakness. He complained of dizziness and circulatory problems. Temperatures were well above 30 degrees during the match. "The most important thing," said board member for sport Max Eberl after the final whistle about Musiala, "is that he is well."

Jamal Musiala scores the decisive goal himself shortly beforehand

Only a few minutes before the scare, Musiala had wrapped up the scoring at 3-1 for Bayern in the Telekom Cup against Leipzig after good work from new signing Ismael Saibari. Luis Diaz and Nathaniel Brown, also signed this summer, got the German record champions’ other goals. Brajan Gruda had equalised in between for the visitors from Saxony.

Nor was Musiala the only Bayern player forced off through injury concern. Min-jae Kim could not continue after just over an hour because of thigh problems.

Earlier in the match, Konrad Laimer had already caused concern for everyone connected with Bayern. After a challenge with Leipzig’s David Raum, the Austria international was apparently unable to continue because of severe pain in his right leg, in the area of the thigh or knee.

"Konny took a knock pretty early, and his foot also swelled up pretty quickly. That’s why we took him off as a precaution," said Eberl. "It had already got to the point where he could no longer walk and had to be supported. You could see that. He was not moving freely. I really can’t say today how long it will take."

Next up for Bayern is their final friendly on Tuesday against Bundesliga 2 club 1. FC Heidenheim. Borussia Dortmund then await the following Saturday in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.