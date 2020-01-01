Mokotjo: Bafana Bafana international joins FC Cincinnati after leaving Brentford

The well-travelled player has found a new home in the USA following a three-year spell with the Bees

international Kamohelo Mokotjo has completed his move to Major League Soccer ( ) side FC Cincinnati.

The experienced defensive midfielder was recently released by English Championship outfit after the club missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Orange and Blue made the announcement on their official website on Thursday:

A club statement read: "FC Cincinnati have signed South Africa international midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo using Targeted Allocation Money."

"Mokotjo, 29, will occupy an international roster slot and be added to FC Cincinnati’s 2020 roster upon the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa."

Mokotjo made 26 appearances, including 25 starts, for Brentford scoring one goal and adding two assists across all competitions during the recent 2019/20 season.

Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp welcomed the hard-tackling player to the American side and he lauded him as an intelligent player.

"We are pleased to add a player in Kamo who will be a strong fit for what we are looking to do at FC Cincinnati,” Nijkamp said.

“He is an intelligent player that will be an asset for our club on both sides of the pitch. We look forward to welcoming Kamo to Cincinnati and having him integrate within our locker room.”

Mokotjo, who was nurtured in the SuperSport United academy, is looking forward to playing for his new club.

“I felt like now is the right moment for a new challenge at a club that has big potential and is willing to challenge itself,” Mokotjo said.

“I think in a way this is a perfect match. I’m honoured and ready to relish this opportunity and challenge.”

Mokotjo is a well-travelled player having played for , FC Twente, Excelsior and PEC Zwolle in Holland, before moving to Brentford in 2017.

The Odendaalsrus-born midfield maestro was coached by newly appointed FC manager Ronald Koeman at Feyenoord.

He helped Bafana Bafana reach the 2019 (Afcon) quarter-finals in .