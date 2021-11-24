Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal - Which are the five most memorable Kolkata derbies?

It's Kolkata derby time as the two giants of Indian football ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal gear up to face each other in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie on Saturday in Goa.

The 100-year-old rivalry is considered to be the most iconic match in Indian football as the fandom and euphoria that surrounds this clash is second to none. The city of Kolkata gets divided into two halves with one half cheering for the Green and Maroons and the other half swearing by the Red and Golds.

The two rival clubs have met each other on 379 occasions in the last 100 years out of which East Bengal have emerged victorious on 132 occasions and Mohun Bagan have tasted success in 122 games.

The derby has produced several memorable clashes in the past and here we take a look at the five most iconic Kolkata derbies.

Which are the five most iconic Kolkata Derby matches?

East Bengal 5-0 Mohun Bagan (1975)

In the final of the 1975 IFA Shield, the two arch-rivals met each other at the Mohun Bagan ground where the Red and Golds scored five goals past their rivals to clinch the title. Till date, this has been the biggest margin of win in the history of the derby. Shyam Thapa (2), Ranjit Mukherjee, Surajit Sengupta and Subhankar Sanyal were the scorers for East Bengal in that iconic tie.

Umakanto Palodhi, a Mohun Bagan supporter committed suicide after the 0-5 loss. His suicide note read - “In my next birth, I will take the revenge by becoming a Mohun Bagan footballer.”

Mohun Bagan 5-3 East Bengal (2009)

The Green and Maroons settled the scores in 2009 as they clinched an I-League derby 5-3 with Nigerian forward Chidi Edeh scoring four goals in the match. For 34 years East Bengal fans bragged about scoring five goals past their rivals in a derby match but on October 25, 2009, Mohun Bagan finally gave it back to their rivals.

Other than Chidi, Manish Maithani was also on target for the Mariners. For East Bengal, Nirmal and Yusif Yakubu (2) found the back of the net.

East Bengal 4-1 Mohun Bagan (1997)

The iconic derby match will be remembered for the number of people who attended the match. The 1997 Federation Cup semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium witnessed more than 1,30,000 people attending the match.

Bhaichung Bhutia scored the first-ever hat-trick in the derby's history as the Red and Golds thrashed their rivals 4-1. Najimul Haque scored the other for East Bengal and Chima Okorie scored the solitary goal for the Mariners.

East Bengal 3-4 Mohun Bagan (2007)

The second-highest scoring game in the history of the Kolkata derby was played on August 17, 2007 where Mohun Bagan got the better of their rivals 4-3 in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) tie at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Mariners took a convincing 3-0 lead in the first half itself courtesy S. Venkatesh, Jose Ramirez Barreto and PC Lalawmpuia's strikes but Alvito D'Cunha scored a brace in the second half to bring East Bengal back in the game. Venkatesh had scored one more goal in the second half which proved to be the decider as Edmilson Marques converted a penalty for the Red and Golds in the second half.

East Bengal 4-0 Mohun Bagan (2015)

In a CFL tie in 2015, East Bengal thrashed their rivals 4-0 courtesy a brace by South Korean winger Do Dong-Hyun. The former NorthEast United attacker converted two free-kick from nearly 35 yards in the first half to seal a memorable win for the Red and Golds. The other two goals were scored by Mohammed Rafique and Rahul Bheke.