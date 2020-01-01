Mohammed Kudus at the double in Nordsjaelland's commanding away win

The Ghana international played a key role in the Wild Tigers' comfortable away victory on Saturday

Mohammed Kudus scored a brace as Nordsjaelland cruised to a 4-0 win over Aalborg in Saturday's Danish Superliga fixture.

The 19-year-old winger found the back of the net twice within seven minutes in the second-half to stretch his tally to 11 goals after 23 games in the Danish top-flight this season.

A first-half brace from Mikkel Damsgaard fired the visitors ahead at Aalborg Portland Park before Kudus added to the goals in the 51st and 57th minutes.

Five Ghanaian stars were in action for Nordsjaelland with only Kudus playing for the entire duration of the encounter.

Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga also started for Flemming Pedersen's side but they were replaced in the 69th and 70th minutes with Sadiq providing the assist for the opening goal before his substitution.

Abdul Mumin and Kamal Sulemana came on as second-half substitutes for the visitors while midfielder Robert Kakeeto played some minutes for Aalborg.

Following the win, Nordsjaelland climbed to fourth in the Superliga standings as they chase a spot in Europe next season.

They have gathered 45 points from 29 matches so far, with a point above fifth-place Brondby who they host for their next league fixture on June 28.

Kudus arrived in in 2018 after developing his game at Right to Dream Academy in .

He has settled in well with the Wild Tigers, scoring 14 goals in 49 league games since his arrival.

His goalscoring form has ignited transfer interest from several European clubs including , and .

Meanwhile, Nordsjaelland youth coach and former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has advised the 19-year-old to consider a move to Merseyside.

“Looking at Newcastle and , for me I think Everton will fit his game because they give a lot of young players chances. Even the English FA mostly pick youth players at Everton [for national teams], so they will help him develop," Kingston told Goal .

“I will prefer Everton but if comes in, they are a big club with guaranteed football, I think that [Liverpool] will help him a lot more than he will get at the other two clubs [Everton and Newcastle].

"If I am in his shoes and I’m to pick between Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle, I know it’s going to be tough at Liverpool but I will choose Liverpool. Liverpool may already have a lot of good players at his position but so long as they want him, then they know what they want to do with him.”

After playing for Ghana U17 and U20 teams, the 19-year-old earned his maiden invitation to the Black Stars in November 2019 and he marked his debut appearance with a goal against in Cape Coast.