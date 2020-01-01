Mohammed Kudus: Ajax Amsterdam announce deal for Ghana prodigy

The 19-year-old is set to spend the next five seasons with the Eredivisie side after sealing a transfer on Thursday

youngster Mohammed Kudus completed a move to Dutch giants Amsterdam on Thursday.

The 19-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's fold from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland on a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million.

He has been handed the No.20 jersey at the Eredivisie side.

More teams

"Ajax have reached an agreement with Mohammed Kudus and FC Nordsjaelland about the transfer of the Ghanaian to Amsterdam," Ajax announced on their official website.

"The multifunctional midfielder/attacker will sign a contract that will take effect immediately and he has a term of five years, until June 30, 2025.

"Kudus was born on August 2, 2000 in Accra, Ghana."

Kudus made 25 Super Liga appearances for Nordsjaelland this season, starting 22 of the games and scoring 11 times.

"I would have liked to have left FCN [FC Nordsjaelland], the club's fans and my teammates with European football to look forward to next season, and it is a disappointment to me that it did not succeed, but I feel that after all, I got a footprint, and everyone in the club must know that you have left a big imprint on my heart that I will always have with me," the attacker told his former club's official website.

"It has been a long journey for me with both tailwinds and bumps on the road. I am grateful for it because it has brought me development, confidence and opportunities.

"Now a new place awaits me and Ajax Amsterdam is a very special club with a very special culture, which I look forward to embracing. I look forward to continuing my development at Ajax and continuing the pursuit of my dream.

"I owe it to all my coaches and teammates in FC Nordsjælland and at Right to Dream."

The 19-year-old joined Nordsjaelland from feeder Ghanaian club Right to Dream Academy in 2018.

"Kudus' journey and development with us has been fantastic. A huge gift must be given to Kudus himself and to the many coaches, staff members and teammates who have contributed to the big step he is now ready to take," Nordsjaelland coach Jan Laursen said.

"That the choice ends up falling on Ajax is the result of a very long and thorough process where they have followed him closely and they have been really thorough and have laid out a plan for him so that his development can continue and we will hopefully see him realise the enormous potential in future.

"It is no coincidence that Kudus has reached where he is now and that he could strive so quickly in FCN and .

Article continues below

"His time at Right to Dream Academy shaped him into the strong player and strong man he is today. The many tournaments he played with his [would-be] future teammates in FC Nordsjælland at our joint international academy have had a great impact on the feeling and welcome and as he was ready to perform both humanly and as a football player.

"We are very proud of both Kudus, his entire journey and the great work behind it all in Denmark and in Ghana."

After representing Ghana at both U17 and U20 levels, Kudus made a step-up to the senior team last year, scoring on his debut as the Black Stars beat 2-0 in a 2021 (Afcon) qualifier last November.