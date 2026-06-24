Mohamed Ouahbi, the head coach of Morocco's national team, says his side fear no one in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The "Atlas Lions" have already proven their capabilities at the tournament, he stressed, after holding Brazil to a draw.

Morocco are close to booking their place in the round of 32 ahead of their final group-stage match against Haiti on Wednesday in Atlanta.

With Groups Three and Six linked in the next round, Morocco could find themselves facing the Netherlands in the knockout stages. Ouahbi, though, insisted his side are ready to take on anyone.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Haiti match, the Moroccan coach said: "The Brazil game was an important benchmark for us, but we are not looking too far ahead at the moment."

He added: "Many people are talking about the Netherlands, but there is also Japan. These benchmark matches help us for what is coming, whether it is the Netherlands, Japan, France, Portugal or Argentina."

"The most important thing is that we are ready, and I think we have shown that we are capable of offering a lot," he continued.

Ouahbi also played down concerns over the physical condition of first-choice goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. He did, however, hint at making some changes to the line-up against Haiti, with the team close to securing qualification.

Morocco sit second in Group Three with 4 points, gathered from their matches against Brazil and Scotland. They are level on goal difference with the Seleção.

"We will most likely qualify, but we still have to win the next match," Ouahbi said.

He added: "I will rely on all 26 players in the squad, and you know the names."

"Our aim is to win, so we will field the best possible line-up. There are some decisions that have to be made. We want to win and finish the group stage at the top. First we have to win, and then we will see where that leads us," he went on.

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