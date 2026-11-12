Mohamed Salah's uncle: Hossam Hassan insulted him and his teammates with foul language

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Abdel Aziz El-Bombi, the uncle of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, sparked widespread controversy after speaking through his personal account on the social media platform "Facebook" about what goes on behind the scenes in the Egyptian national team's dressing room, today, Thursday.

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El-Bomby criticised the former coach of Egypt, Hossam Hassan, accusing him of insulting the players with obscene language, before deleting the post some time after publishing it.

The uncle of the Trabzonspor star claimed the coach directed vulgar abuse at the national team players inside the dressing room after the first half against Angola. That match, played last September in the opening round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, finished 0-0 at Cairo Stadium.

Hassan, he added, accused Salah and his teammates of lacking manhood. "Many have treated the captain of the Egyptian national team as merely a footballer, despite the fact that he represents a huge global brand that goes beyond what he offers on the pitch," El-Bomby said.

He pointed to Salah's move to Trabzonspor, arguing that Turkey treated the deal as an investment in a global brand.

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Head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he claimed, personally intervened to secure the Egyptian's move to one of his country's clubs. Officials there, he said, "are aware of the scale of gains that can be achieved from signing a star of Salah's stature".

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El-Bomby also hit out at those who spoke negatively about Hany Abu Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, travelling to Turkey to meet Mohamed Salah earlier this month, underlining the player's standing.

Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, president of the Turkish Football Federation, had sent Abu Rida an official invitation to visit, part of an effort to strengthen cooperation between the two federations, exchange expertise in technical, administrative and refereeing matters and develop talent.

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During the trip, Abu Rida met Salah and attended Trabzonspor's match against Gaziantep. The two then met at a dinner banquet, according to media figure Ahmed Shobair.

Shobair explained that the session featured a frank conversation about the national team's situation. Abu Rida affirmed the Egyptian fans' appreciation of Salah and their insistence that he continue as captain, while stressing the need for coordination between the player and the technical staff to keep the team stable.

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The roots of the crisis trace back to the national team camp last September, when Egypt drew goalless with Angola. Salah was withdrawn in the 60th minute, sparking speculation about his displeasure with Hossam Hassan's decision.

Salah then did not travel with the delegation for the fixture against South Sudan. The Football Association announced the decision was to rest him because the match was played on an artificial pitch, confirming the matter had been agreed between the player and the technical staff before the Angola game.

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On 7 November, the Egyptian Football Association announced it had terminated the contract with Hossam Hassan and his backroom staff, appointing Ali Maher to take charge of the national team. The decision, it explained, came after reviewing recent events and their negative impact on the positive image of the national team and its stability.

Salah moved to Trabzonspor last August following his departure from Liverpool. He signed a two-year deal until the summer of 2028 on a free transfer, worth an annual salary of 17 million euros.