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imago-sport-1080735276.jpgAnadolu Agency
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Mohamed Salah's joy incomplete: Trabzonspor dealt a painful blow

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
Egypt

Urgent surgery for the team's player

Trabzonspor are living through one of their most delicate and contradictory spells, caught between the treatment room and the transfer room. Before a ball has been kicked in the new campaign, the Turkish club have been dealt a painful blow: one of their brightest young players is out injured, just as they celebrate their most expensive signing.

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Trabzonspor confirmed that Tim Jabol Folcarelli came through a successful knee operation but will be sidelined for a spell. The news landed just as Turkish and global football fans turned their eyes towards a sensational arrival whose protagonist is Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

Professor Dr Ahmed Bashir, the club's head of medical staff, issued an official statement on the player's condition. Folcarelli picked up the injury during a pre-season friendly, he explained, then felt swelling and acute pain in his right knee.

Bashir added: "The detailed medical examinations and the MRI scan the player underwent revealed an injury to the lateral meniscus of the knee, which required immediate surgical intervention."

Dr Mustafa Sengun carried out the operation at Acibadem Fulya Hospital, the club's sponsoring hospital, and the head of the medical board confirmed it was a complete success. Surgeons removed the injured part of the cartilage by arthroscopy.

The medical staff will now begin an intensive rehabilitation programme, the statement concluded, aiming to get the player back into group training as soon as possible.

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Folcarelli's setback comes at a sensitive moment for Turkish football, which is experiencing something unprecedented after Salah's move to Trabzonspor. The signing lifts both the marketing and technical value of the competition, with the club chasing a return to their former glories.

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