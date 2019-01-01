Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool training for final Premier League title challenge

The Egyptian winger missed Tuesday’s Champions League comeback win over Barca thorugh a head injury he suffered last Saturday

boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Mohamed Salah’s return to training ahead of their last Premier League game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Salah suffered a head injury after a collision with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in last Saturday's league outing, which ended 3-2 in favour of the Reds.

The injury ruled him out of the the Merseysiders’ 4-0 comeback win over on Tuesday, a win which secured the club a Uefa final berth for the second successive

Liverpool are placed second in the Premier League standings, a point behind leaders , and they are still in contention to win their first league title since 1990.

Ahead of their game against , Klopp disclosed that Salah has resumed training and could play a part at Anfield on Sunday.

“The famous three words of this week in the dressing room: ‘It’s only pain',” Klopp told club website.

“Very important for all the young lads to learn, I’ve said that already to the boys. Hendo said, ‘It’s only pain’, Robbo said, ‘It’s only pain’ - but it was real pain, wow!

“Unfortunately, Robbo could deal with the pain but only the rest of his body couldn’t because he couldn’t really activate the muscle anymore, some nerve hit or whatever.

“They should be fine [for Sunday].

“Bobby not [available] for the weekend, but we have time [before the Champions League final] and that should be enough.

“Mo [Salah] looked good around the celebrations after the game, to be honest! The day before yesterday and yesterday he was running outside and will be part of training today.”

Salah currently leads the league’s scoring chart with 22 goals from 37 matches and he will hope to retain the Golden Boot trophy on Sunday.

Next month, Salah is expected to lead ’s charge for the 2019 Africa Cup Nations title on home soil.

The North Africans are up against DR Congo, Zimbabwe and in Group A.