Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane offer their best whether fasting or not - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

The Egypt and Senegal internationals could join muslims across the world in fasting during Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid

manager Jurgen Klopp said that he will welcome Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s decision to fast during their Uefa final clash against Hotspur.

The African stars have been included in Liverpool’s 23-man squad for the final encounter and could play a part at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

As devout Muslims, Mane and Salah have been observing Ramadan and Klopp believes that it will not affect their performance against Spurs as they aim for a sixth Uefa Champions League trophy.

“There is no problem with the fast of my players, I respect their religion, they were always wonderful and they offered the best whether they were fasting or not,” Klopp was quoted by Egypt Independent.

“There are days when Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah came into the dressing room because they were praying.

“In this life, there are many things more important than football.”

The duo have been outstanding for Liverpool this season with 26 goals apiece across all competitions this campaign.

Salah and Mane are expected to feature for and respectively at the 2019 after being named in their provisional squads.

is the host nation of the tournament and they have been drawn in Group A against DR Congo, , Zimbabwe while Senegal have dates against , and in Group C.