Modric, record goal for Croatia: standing ovation in Prague for the AC Milan midfielder

Another night to savour in the champion career of Luka Modric. He was a doubt until yesterday because of a fever, so much so that he even missed the pre-match press conference. This evening he became Croatia's oldest goalscorer in history, putting his side ahead with a curling right-footed strike from the edge of the area.





DECISIVE - At 41, the AC Milan midfielder still decided things at the highest level. In the 76th minute he went off to a standingovation from the whole of Prague's Eden Arena, with Croatia winning 2-1 in the Czech Republic, thanks to Pasalic's goal from a Perisic assist.



