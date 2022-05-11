Mo Salah backs Qatar to organise an impressive 2022 World Cup
Star Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is looking forward to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a spectacle he believes will be stunning.
Salah, 29, is considered one of the finest players in the world right now. However, the Egyptian will not be part of the World Cup after missing out on qualification.
Egypt were defeated 3-1 on penalties by Senegal after a two-legged play-off tie in the African World Cup qualifiers. While Salah might not be able to take part in the tournament, he certainly is gearing up to watch what will be the first-ever World Cup in the Arab region.
The quadrennial extravaganza kicks off on November 21 in Doha. The final is set to be played at the Lusail stadium on December 18.
"I am sure that Qatar will organize a wonderful World Cup," he said during an interview with beIN Sports.
Qatar have already unveiled most of their World Cup venues, all of them having state-of-the-art features including the revolutionary Advanced Stadium Cooling Tech.
The architecture and design of the stadiums have come for praise as well, along with the Qatar Supreme Committee's (SC) sustainable development practices.
Salah believes that the resources that Qatar have will ensure the World Cup is a stuning tournament. He also spoke on how Qatar has experience of hosting big-ticket events like Arab Cup, AFC Champions League, Asian Games, etc.
"The people there (in Qatar) have all the resources and a lot of experience. So I am sure that the World Cup will turn out very impressive," he said.