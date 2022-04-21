MLS to face off with Liga MX once again in 2022 All-Star Game

MLS and Liga MX will collide once again in this summer's All-Star Game in Minnesota.

The leagues announced on Thursday that the MLS All-Stars will take on their Liga MX counterparts on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United.

The two leagues faced off in an All-Star Game for the first time in 2021, with the MLS side winning a penalty shootout on a finish from Ricardo Pepi.

What was said about the All-Star Game?

“Last year’s match between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever, and we’re pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“Our partnership with Liga MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota. Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region.

From the first day through the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, it will be an unforgettable week in Minnesota.”

Added Liga MX Executive President Mikel Arriola: “For Liga MX it was a great experience to play in the MLS All-Star Game for the first time last year. The players gave their all to represent our league and everyone enjoyed an unprecedented game, where the fans of each of our 18 teams came together to support the Liga MX team.

"For us, the opportunity to relive this experience in 2022 is exciting and fills us with pride, but we are committed to preparing ourselves in the best way, and with our best players, to seek a win, and of course, revenge against MLS.”

MLS All-Star Game history

After initially starting off with an East vs West format, the MLS All-Star Game morphed into an annual summer friendly against top European sides with teams like Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid among the opponents.

Ahead of the 2020 game, though, MLS and Liga MX announced plans to see the two leagues compete in a new-look format, which was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That format will continue on as part of what has become an event.

All-Star week will feature a concert from R&B star Khalid as well as the return of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, which will include five competitions: a shooting challenge, a touch challenge, a cross and volley challenge a passing challenge and a crossbar challenge.

Additionally, the league has a seris of events planned in the community focused on supporting the cities of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

