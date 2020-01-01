Mkhulise aims to follow Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns to Europe

The Downs midfielder’s career appears to be taking a course almost similar to that of the Club Brugge forward

midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise says he wants to pave the way for himself to move to Europe by playing regular Caf football.

After completing loan stints in the National First Division with Black and Richards Bay, Mkhulise is drawing inspiration from former Sundowns forward Percy Tau who also once had a loan spell in the second-tier league.

Tau then came back to the Downs first team and became one of their key players in the Champions League before signing for Premier League side and Hove Albion.

Although Mkhulise is enjoying an improved season in which he has played more Premier Soccer League ( ) minutes than before, he was not a regular in Sundowns’ Champions League campaign which ended in the quarter-finals this term.

While acknowledging he still has a lot to learn, the 24-year-old says he wants to use the Caf Champions League to create a passage for himself to Europe the way Tau did.

“I think last season was all about learning for me. I thank the coaches and players for the lessons they gave me. I am happy with the progress that I made but still think there’s still a lot that I need to learn and work on - like my finishing,” Mkhulise was quoted as saying by IOL.

“Playing in Africa is a bigger stage and every player’s dream. It’s a dream that I still want to explore more because you grow in every aspect of life.

“Each and every year, I want to play in Africa. If I can conquer the continent then it will be easier for me to go and play in Europe and follow in the footsteps of players like Percy Tau [who is at Belgian side on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion].”

Mkhulise made just four Champions League appearances, scoring two goals and recorded an assist.